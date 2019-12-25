Ugly sweater? No problem at McMenamins Kennedy School

Two different Happy Hours lined up for Christmas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you get an ugly sweater from Aunt Madge for Christmas? Put it to good use right away.

The McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Avenue, is doing something a little different this Christmas. They’re open all day and, among other specials, will hand out prizes to people in ugly Christmas sweaters.

Brunch goes until 3 p.m. There’s a turkey dinner special in the Courtyard Restaurant and Christmas movies being shown in their theater. There are even 2 Happy Hours on Christmas: From 3-6 p.m. and again from 10 p.m to midnight.

