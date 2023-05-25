The tap list features an assortment of 37 IPA’s, European-style beers and ciders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the Rose Festival CityFair kicks off its first weekend along the waterfront in downtown Portland, the Oregon Brewers Fest has released its tap list for the festival’s second weekend.

On Thursday, festival organizers released the entire beer and cider collection for Tap Takeover, which fairgoers can access with their CityFair admission.

The Tap Takeover features an assortment of 37 IPA’s, European-style beers and ciders crafted by more than 25 brewers and cider makers from around the Pacific Northwest – complete with names such as “Blonde Bombshell” and “Pain In My Thiols IPA.”

Cityfair admission is $15 bucks at the gate — or $12 if you buy tickets online ahead of time. Festival mugs are $12, and each refill costs $7.

To see the full tap list and buy a ticket, visit the Portland Rose Festival website.

The CityFair runs from May 26 through June 11, and spans over three weekends.