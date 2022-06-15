NEW YORK (AP) — The twin concerts for Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins will include Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Joan Jett, Mark Ronson, members of Queen, The Police, Rush, Kiss, The Pretenders, Motley Crue, Queens of the Stone Age, Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Supergrass and comedian Dave Chappelle.

The shows will take place Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

The London concert will have Gallagher, Jett, Chrissie Hynde, Supergrass and Chappelle. The Inglewood concert will have Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, Nikki Sixx and Luke Spiller. Both concerts will feature Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Roger Taylor, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alex Lifeson, Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal and the surviving member of Foo Fighters.

Hawkins died March 25 during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, first appearing with the band on the tour supporting its sophomore album “The Colour & The Shape.”

He made his recording debut with Foo Fighters on 1999′s “There Is Nothing Left To Lose.” Hawkins played on every subsequent band album, including “One by One” and “In Your Honor,” and on hit singles like “Best of You.”