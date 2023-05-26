PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many Portlanders, Friday marks the beginning of a long weekend in honor of Memorial Day.

Plenty of Oregon businesses and event organizers are planning fun festivities that last through Monday, and give families the opportunities to get some fresh air during the sunny weekend.

When: starts Friday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

Where: 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204

Rose Festival CityFair runs through early June, but this Friday, there will be a fireworks show at 9:50 p.m. in honor of the opening night. The fair will additionally have carnival rides, games and a variety of food options. Save money by purchasing a one-day general admission ticket online.

When: Friday, May 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 27 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 14015 NE Glisan St., Portland, OR 97230

This festival has more than 25 farmhouse brewers and beers from across the U.S. on its two-day lineup. Hosted by local brand Von Ebert Brewing at the Glendoveer Golf Course, the event features food from charcuterie company Graze Craze as well.

When: Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 11741 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97266

Zenger Farm is using a “pay as you can model” to encourage families to learn more about the urban farm this Saturday. The Open Farm Day will include tours, garden projects and lunches prepared by Zenger’s community chefs.

When: Saturday, May 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114

Spend your holiday weekend in the Willamette Valley at the Stoller Family Estate. The winery and vineyard’s Culinary Director and Executive Chef Becca Richards is hosting a backyard barbecue, complete with wine, beer and cocktails.

When: Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

The annual Multnomah County Fair kicks off this Saturday. Held at Oaks Park, the fair allows visitors to go on amusement rides, see small farm animals, enjoy musical performances from Portland’s School of Rock and more.

When: Sunday, May 28 to Monday, May 29 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: 1010 SW Naito Parkway, Portland, OR 97204

This 21+ event takes partygoers on a cruise of the Willamette River using Portland Spirit’s 150-foot yacht. One ticket includes admission to the party with music by three local DJs.

When: Monday, May 29 at various times

Where: 1221 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Nonprofit veteran support organization Do Good Multnomah organizes this yearly fundraiser that goes towards veterans’ mental health services. Participants can choose between a three-mile, six-mile or 12-mile run for the cause.