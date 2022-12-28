PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jeremiah Green, drummer for Portland-based band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, announced the diagnosis in a Facebook post on Sunday, Dec. 25.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” Namatame said in the post. “He is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock announced the diagnosis late on Tuesday night, in an Instagram post to fans. According to him, Green is currently in treatment that “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference.”

The indie rock band was founded in Issaquah, Wash., in 1992. In the past 30 years, the group has been nominated for Grammy Awards, starred in a Pitchfork documentary, headlined music festivals across the world and more.

Now based in Portland, Modest Mouse has received plenty of support from Pacific Northwesterners, including Seattle DJ and radio personality Marco Collins.

Collins posted about Green’s diagnosis on Facebook, writing that the drummer had been pulled from the latest tour due to his ongoing chemo treatments. He also said that Green’s oncologist is a big Modest Mouse fan.

Along with bassist Eric Judy, Green and Brock were both founding members of Modest Mouse.

“Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the powers of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great,” Brock said.