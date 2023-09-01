PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tantalizing trumpets and sweet saxophones will fill the air in Portland as the Montavilla Jazz Festival returns for its 10th year.

Starting Friday and running until Sunday, venues across the city will be hosting performances, including two free performances at Mount Tabor Park.

The Montavilla Jazz Festival focuses on Portland-based musicians and this year’s headliner is the internationally-acclaimed drummer Alan Jones.

For performance times and ticket information, visit the official website.

The first performance begins at 6 p.m. Friday night.