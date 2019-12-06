Mount Hood Meadows open for season on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mount Hood Meadows will open for the season on Friday — as long as the weather cooperates.

Officials with Mount Hood Meadows said 4 lifts — Mount Hood Express, Daisy, Easy Rider and Buttercup — will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and plans to continue daily operations. There is a 17-inch base that’s supplemented by snow harvesting.

“It’s our intent to open for the season Friday and continue with daily operations – but if the weather or conditions change we’ll keep you updated with any changes at that time,” officials said in a release.

