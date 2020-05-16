Movie Madness launches online film ‘University’

Pre-recorded lectures will be available in lieu of in-person sessions amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s iconic video store Movie Madness is going online for a special series of cinema lessons. It’s called “Movie Madness University Online: Social Distance Learning.“

There will be special guest lecturers including Hollywood Theatre’s head programmer Dan Halsted. He’ll kick off the series Thursday May 21 with a break down of Hong Kong action film “The Chinese Boxer.”

The lectures will be pre-recorded and tickets are $10 if you’re not a member, $8 for members. The film will not be provided but can be found for purchase or rent on most major streaming or video on demand services for under $5.

Proceeds will benefit the Hollywood Theatre, which operates Movie Madness as part of their non-profit.

After viewing the film and lecture, participants will reconvene for a discussion Q & A with the instructor via distance video conferencing. In addition, anyone can apply for a free scholarship to attend the lecture by filling out a form on Movie Madness’ website.

Alison Hallett, the organization’s director of education and community engagement, told KOIN 6 News it’s an opportunity to learn from a person who is considered a leading expert of Kung Fu films.

“Dan Halsted…trades prints with Quentin Tarantino and he just did a podcast with the RZA where they talked about Kung Fu films…it’s a pretty cool opportunity to ask him some questions and dig in his expertise a little bit,” she said.

Movie Madness will launch it’s first installment in a series of pre-recorded lectures and live online Q and As about movies Thursday May 21, 2020 (courtesy Movie Madness).

Future films in the lecture series will include a lesson on the 2018 film “Suspiria” by instructor Anthony Hudson, AKA local drag queen performer Carli Rossi, who curates the Hollywood Theatre’s queer horror film series. In additon, Portland film critic Shawn Levi will host a lecture about the Beatles film “A Hard Day’s Night.”

Both the Hollywood Theater and Movie Madness are temporarily closed to the public due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The lecture series was originally supposed to take place in Movie Madness’ recently completed “miniplex” inside the store.

Hallett said Movie Madness is contemplating setting up curbside pickup so folks can order movies online and then come pick them up in their car, but they are still working out the logistics on that.