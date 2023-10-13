PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ms. Lauryn Hill will return to Portland next month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic and only studio album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Hill will be performing at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter on Friday, November 10. Tickets are on sale as of Friday, October 13, 2023 at Ticketmaster.com

Featuring hits like “Doo-Wop That Thing”, “Ex-Factor” and a cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” Miseducation debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition, it sold over 422,000 copies in its first week, which broke a record for first-week sales by a female artist.

In the years since its 1998 release, the neo-soul album has been ranked in numerous lists, such as Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, and received honors from the Smithsonian National Museum of African History.