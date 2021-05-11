Music, movies coming to Zidell Yards all summer

Music and movies are coming to The Lot at Zidell Yards, including ET and Savila, May 11, 2021 (Courtesy: Zidell Yards)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Music and movies are coming to The Lot at Zidell Yards this summer.

The socially-distant venue along Portland’s South Waterfront was partially funded by the city and will serve as host to traditions such as the Waterfront Blues Fest during the transition out of the pandemic.

The lineup of movies and music begins May 28 with “ET.” The next night the Mexican-American musical group Savila will headline, and then Federale will play on Sunday, May 30.

“Love and Basketball” will be screened on May 31.

The lineup stretches through early August. Tickets are now on sale for all events in May and June through thelotatzidellyards.com.

Other musical acts booked include Jenny Don’t and the Spurs and The Dandy Warhols. Some of the movies include Rear Window, Crazy Rich Asians and Thelma & Louise.