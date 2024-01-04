PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Musician Phil Baker will lead a group of world-class musicians to celebrate the life and legacy of iconic jazz pianist McCoy Tyner, whose mentor was John Coltrane.

Baker has traveled the world with Pink Martini, Diana Ross, Gino Vannelli and many others and will be coming to Portland this Saturday.

He will be performing at the TOC Portland at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The show is open to all ages, but there is limited availability and you will need a ticket to enter.