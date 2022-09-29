PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland will be part of the fun as “So Help Me Todd” premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.

The brand-new series is set in the Rose City and stars Academy Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin of “Pitch Perfect” as a mother-son duo. According to CBS, Harden plays an attorney named Margaret Wright, who hires her “talented but aimless son” Todd as her law firm’s in-house investigator.

“Margaret’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the law is at complete odds with Todd’s scrappy methods of finding his way through sticky situations,” CBS.com summarizes. “When Todd inadvertently teams with his mother on a case, she’s surprised to find herself duly impressed by – and proud of – his crafty ability to sleuth out information with his charm and his wide-ranging tech savvy.”

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret and Skylar Astin as Todd. (Photo by Michael Courtney/CBS via Getty Images)

While working together is a big step for their relationship, the jury is still out on whether the mother and son will accept each other for who they really are.

Catch the series’ premiere on KOIN 6 (CBS) at 9 p.m. on Thursday, following the season premieres of Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. and Ghosts at 8:30 p.m. The show will also stream on Paramount Plus.