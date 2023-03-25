PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Oaks Amusement Park opened Saturday for its 118th season. they did so with a revamped concession lineup.

Emily McKay with Oaks Park told KOIN 6 News the food options are new this year.

“We have kind of had a renaissance with our concessions,” said McKay. “The park worked with a company that consults with amusements around the country that “helped us revamp our menus and our systems, so we’re very excited to get going with some new yummies,” she said.

Featuring rides, roller skating, mini golf and arcade games, the park will be open every day between March 25-April 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to coincide with Spring Break.

Visit the Oaks Park website for more information about tickets and deals.