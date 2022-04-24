PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another free admission day to the Portland Art Museum happens Sunday, another great reason to go see the Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism exhibit.

The Miller Family Free Day lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are free timed-entry tickets for the Kahlo exhibit and there are limited walk-in tickets. But those tickets are not guaranteed.

There is also the HeART of Portland: PPS K-12 Student Arts Showcase, Mariachi Tradición of Forest Grove High School, and Corazones Alegres, the Latino Network’s Ballet Folklórico! Performances from the HeART of Portland and PPS students take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The third scheduled free day for all visitors is set for June 19.