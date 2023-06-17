Tamaryah “Twixx” Williams has been the lead videographer for Portland-based brands, films and artists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When KOIN 6 interviewed Tamaryah “Twixx” Williams about his burgeoning videography career four years ago, he was just 17 years old.

The Portland-based film director and editor is now making even bigger waves in the city’s creative scene — just one video at a time.

Williams graduated from Jefferson High School back in 2019. At that point, he had already developed a love for photography and videography because he had seen his mom express herself through the art forms for many years prior.

The videographer says one thing he would change about that time was how much he second-guessed his work.

“A lot of the things that I did back then were still new to me, and I was still questioning if it was even good,” Williams said. “I had already put myself in such a different lane as far as my approach to how I was going to be in the videography or entertainment aspect. I would just be less hesitant and be more confident with how I’m approaching that because there’s no right or wrong answer with art.”

Although the 21-year-old has been behind the lens for a wide variety of projects, his love of music and his experience playing the drums make music videos his specialty.

And in the fall of 2022, Williams’ passion for music led to a gig filming Death Cab for Cutie during one of the rock band’s latest tours.

However, the videographer says that opportunity has been just one of his career highlights thus far. Other highlights include working alongside creative agency DNA PDX to create a commercial for Nike’s Black Employee Network, and capturing behind-the-scenes moments for a film that is slated to premiere later this year.

Still, the best is yet to come for Williams. This summer, he says he’ll be heading to Ghana to create content for a student leadership group based in the Rose City. He’ll also be one of a few creatives shooting Portland’s inaugural Juneteenth Rodeo on Saturday.

More of Williams’ work can be seen through Pink Beanie, a video production company named after the signature pink beanie that many locals know and love him for. He might be the face of the company, but he says it isn’t a one-man show.

“Pink Beanie is something that I’ve grown and nurtured and put out there in the world,” he said. “It’s a community of people and creatives that are just down to create.”

This community includes directors of photography, gaffers, production assistants, hair and makeup artists and more.

Within the next four years, Williams hopes to further expand this growing community through BTS PDX, another community group he formed with a fellow creative.

He also hopes to release his first feature film in this time.