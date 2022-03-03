PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A sign of spring in Portland going back over a century is around the corner!

The Oaks Amusement Park announced its reopening for Oregon’s spring break from March 19-27.

Rides, games, mini-golf and more fun will be available for one week. The park will be open seven days from noon until 5 p.m., while the roller rink’s hours vary by day.

After Oregon’s spring break the amusement park will be open on weekends all spring.

Tickets are limited but can be purchased online before arriving.