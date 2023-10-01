PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s live music scene will be busy this October as touring acts come to the city to push their latest releases.
Victoria Monet – The Jaguar Tour
When: Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212
Three years after dropping her “Jaguar” EP, Victoria Monét released her debut album “Jaguar II” in late August. The R&B songstress, best known for co-writing Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and “7 Things,” is now on her first headline tour.
Macklemore – The BEN Tour
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Roseland Theatre, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Born as Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, Macklemore is performing across the U.S. in support of his first studio album in six years. Listeners are most familiar with the Seattle native’s songs “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”
Tate McRae – Are We Flying Tour
When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
Former “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist Tate McRae broke into the music industry in 2017. Now, the dancer-turned-singer is celebrating her first top 10 hit on the global Spotify charts. McRae is performing her most popular songs “You Broke Me First” and “10:35” on tour.
All Time Low – The Sound of Letting Go Tour
When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Roseland Theatre, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
After 20 years as a band, All Time Low is hitting the road to promote their 2023 record “Tell Me I’m Alive.” The Maryland-formed rock group will be joined by the Gym Class Heroes, a rap rock band with a similar audience.
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas – NY State of Mind Tour 2023
When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227
Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest with their co-headlining tour. The show celebrates New York City and its influence on hip hop.
Hozier – Unreal Unearth Tour 2023
When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.
Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227
Irish musician Hozier will take over the Moda Center to play songs from his new critically-acclaimed release “Unreal Unearth.” The album features folk, rock pop and soul-influenced tracks.
Kim Petras – Feed the Beast World Tour
When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227
Hyperpop singer Kim Petras released No. 1 Billboard hit “Unholy,” with fellow artist Sam Smith, last year. This year, the chart-topping single earned her her first Grammy award. Petras will perform this song and other tracks from her latest album throughout her current tour.