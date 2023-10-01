Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s live music scene will be busy this October as touring acts come to the city to push their latest releases.

When: Friday, Oct. 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, Portland, OR 97212

Three years after dropping her “Jaguar” EP, Victoria Monét released her debut album “Jaguar II” in late August. The R&B songstress, best known for co-writing Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” and “7 Things,” is now on her first headline tour.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theatre, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Born as Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, Macklemore is performing across the U.S. in support of his first studio album in six years. Listeners are most familiar with the Seattle native’s songs “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209

Former “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist Tate McRae broke into the music industry in 2017. Now, the dancer-turned-singer is celebrating her first top 10 hit on the global Spotify charts. McRae is performing her most popular songs “You Broke Me First” and “10:35” on tour.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Roseland Theatre, 8 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

After 20 years as a band, All Time Low is hitting the road to promote their 2023 record “Tell Me I’m Alive.” The Maryland-formed rock group will be joined by the Gym Class Heroes, a rap rock band with a similar audience.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest with their co-headlining tour. The show celebrates New York City and its influence on hip hop.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Irish musician Hozier will take over the Moda Center to play songs from his new critically-acclaimed release “Unreal Unearth.” The album features folk, rock pop and soul-influenced tracks.

When: Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Hyperpop singer Kim Petras released No. 1 Billboard hit “Unholy,” with fellow artist Sam Smith, last year. This year, the chart-topping single earned her her first Grammy award. Petras will perform this song and other tracks from her latest album throughout her current tour.