‘OK, Boomer,’ ‘Quid pro quo’ among newly banished words

DETROIT (AP) – A Michigan university is out with its 45th annual list of words or phrases that should be retired.

At the top of the list: quid pro quo.

The Latin phrase got new life during the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Each year, Lake Superior State University invites the public to nominate words and phrases that seem tired or annoying through everyday speech, news coverage and more.

The latest list has more than a dozen, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.” And in a baby boomer revolt, it’s apparently time to scratch “OK, boomer.”

Lake Superior State University 45th annual list of banished words

