Oregon Ballet Theatre returns with live, outdoor concerts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nearly two years, the Oregon Ballet Theatre is back to putting on live in-person concerts starting Saturday.

“And now to get to the point to get to the point where we are going to be all together, unmasked and performing for the people who love us and sending our energy out into the community, it’s just a thrilling moment for us to share,” said Artistic Director Kevin Irving.

Dance Director Jennifer Archibald said she is looking forward to the energy of performing outdoors.

“And being a part of a performance after being in the studios or in our homes for such a long time is a huge breath of fresh air,” she said.

Visit obt.org for more information on tickets and shows.