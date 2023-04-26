It might look a bit different, but the Oregon Brewers Festival will return in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Brewers Festival is returning for its 35th year thanks to a new partnership with the Portland Rose Festival.

The Oregon Brewers Festival had originally announced in January that it would not be returning in 2023, but on Wednesday, the Rose Festival released an update that the brewers festival founder, Art Larrance, will be curating a tap takeover at CityFair.

“After 34 years of running the fest, I’m looking forward to the OBF taking a new shape in partnership with the Rose Festival,” said Larrance. “I’m already working on selecting the beers that will be featured, and I can’t wait for this June—it’s going to be a great event. I hope that all of our OBF friends will stop by and have a beer with me!”

First Founded in 1988, the Oregon Brewers Festival focused on local microbrews but has since expanded to featuring over 9,000 craft breweries across America.

The tap takeover goes from June 2 to June 4 and access is included with CityFair admission.

More information can be found on the Oregon Brewers Fest website and on the Rose Festival Website.

The Rose Festival runs from May 26 through June 11.

The Oregon Brewers Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It made a return in 2022 and many had hoped it would come back in 2023, so the announcement of its cancelation left Portlanders disappointed.

When the cancelation was announced in January, organizers said they would consider other avenues for supporting Oregon’s many breweries and cideries, and they encourage beer-lovers to do the same.

The Oregon Brewers Festival has repeatedly been named among the top beer festivals in the U.S.