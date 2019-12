Oregon brews big winners in Brussels Beer Challenge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beer. Portland brews it. Portland loves it. Oregon has world class beer.

That’s official, too. During a 3-day competition in the Brussels Beer Challenge — aka, The United Nations of Fine Beers — 1800 beers from 35 countries were taste-tested by 100 experts. The United States took a medal in 46 different categories.

And of those 46 categories, many of them were from Oregon and Washington, including wins for Best American Beer to Fremont’s Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star (that’s a Seattle brewery.)

Here’s the full list. But here’s a partial list of top brews we know and love, or should.

Best American Beer, winner of the American Revelation — Fermentis Trophy:

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star/Fremont Brewing (United States)

Flavoured Beer: Russian Imperial Stout Barrel Or Oaked Aged

Gold: Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star/Fremont Brewing

Silver: Father of All Tsunamis/Pelican Brewing Company

Bronze: Black Butte XXXI/Deschutes Brewery

Lager: German-Style Märzen

Bronze: Oktoberfest Style/pFriem Family Brewers

Pale&Amber Ale: American IPA (Higher Than 6.5 ABV)

Gold: Lush/Fremont Brewing

Bronze: IPA/pFriem Family Brewers

Pale&Amber Ale: American IPA (Less Than 6.5 ABV)

Gold: Stay West IPA/Breakside Brewery & Taproom

Gold: Wanderlust IPA/Breakside Brewery & Taproom

Pale&Amber Ale: Light Bitter Blond/Golden Ale

Bronze: Kiwanda Cream Ale/Pelican Brewing Company

Pale&Amber Ale: New England IPA

Gold: Hazealicious/Reuben’s Brews

Bronze: What Rough Beast/Breakside Brewery & Taproom

Pale&Amber Ale: Pacific IPA

Bronze: Beak Bender Hoppinated India Pale Ale/Pelican Brewing Company

Speciality Beer: Barley Wine

Certificate of Excellence: Brew 3000/Fremont Brewing

Speciality Beer: Speciality Beer (Higher Than 7 ABV)

Gold: Druif Blanc/pFriem Family Brewers

Speciality Beer: Speciality Beer (Less Than 7 ABV)

Gold: Pruim/pFriem Family Brewers

Stout/ Porter: American Stout

Gold: Obsidian Stout/Deschutes Brewery

Stout/ Porter: Stout Export

Silver: Tsunami Stout/Pelican Brewing Company