PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After launching a successful fundraising campaign to save the 2023 season, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival has already unveiled plans for its 2024 repertory season.

The nonprofit theater’s 89th season will feature nine plays and musicals from March 19 to Sept. 15 of 2024. Each of the shows, which range in size, aim to “present incisive reflections on what it means to be an outsider, the consequences of keeping secrets, and ultimately, the power of human connection.”

The season will kick off in the Angus Bowmer Theatre with adaptations of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and Liz Duffy Adams’ dark comedy “Born With Teeth.”

OSF’s Thomas Theatre will host a series of four one-person shows: “Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender,” “Smote This, A Comedy About God… and Other Serious $H*T,” “Virgins to Villains” and “Behfarmaheen (If You Please).”

Also in the Thomas Theatre, audiences can see the Off-Broadway indie-rock musical “Lizard Boy.”

The festival’s outdoor venue, the Allen Elizabethan Theatre, will hold adaptations of “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Jane Eyre” as well.

Previously, planning for the nonprofit theater’s 2024 season was on hold due to a lack of funding for the current season. Festival organizers were able to resume operations following the “The Show Must Go On: Save Our Season, Save OSF” campaign, which led several donors and community members to raise over $2.5 million for the organization.

According to Tim Bond, who started his position as the festival’s artistic director this month, the next season is a testament to the hardwork of numerous OSF artists, crew members and employees.

“As the industry continues to face a tough economic landscape, we feel a sense of immense gratitude to be sharing a nine-show season that will delight our audiences and provide the world-class theatre-going experience OSF is known so well for,” Bond said.

The nonprofit theater will announce the cast and crew for the 2024 season in the coming months. Tickets for shows will be available to the public in late November.