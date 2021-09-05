Oregon Symphony gives first performance in nearly 18 months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Symphony returned to Portland Saturday evening after nearly 18 months off.

The symphony headlined the Waterfront Festival and it was the first time the symphony brought back the festival in five years. Organizers hope it kicks off the resurgence of live music in Portland.

“The Oregon Symphony’s indoor season begins on October 2nd with Mahler’s Second Symphony, which is aptly titled ‘Resurrection’ and you can hear the chorus behind me! So exciting that we’re going to be bringing music back in a live way,” said Scott Showalter, president of the Oregon Symphony.

The rehearsal to prepare for Saturday’s performance was the first time the symphony had been together in more than 580 days.