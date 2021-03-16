Oregon Symphony launches new season of ‘Symphony Storytime’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Symphony has launched another educational digital series of musicians accompanying the reading of illustrated children’s books.

The second season of Symphony Storytime includes 16 episodes featuring 12 English and four Spanish children’s books such as “The Snowy Day,” “Harlem’s Little Black Bird” and “Una Extraña Visita.”

A variety of hosts narrate each 10-15 minute episode while an Oregon Symphony musician performs the “soundtrack” inspired by each story. Each episode also includes fun facts about the featured musical instrument.

“It was important for us that this season of Symphony Storytime speaks to our global audience of multicultural families,” said Oregon Symphony Associate Conductor Norman Huynh. “The episodes are created to be engaging, educational, entertaining and relatable family

entertainment, while demonstrating the magic of music and storytelling to young audiences. There are also timely themes found in all of this season’s books about the importance of resilience, problem solving, working together, self-care and self-awareness.”

All 16 episodes will be available for free. The first episode premiered on Tuesday. New episodes will be released every two weeks into August and are available on Oregon Symphony’s website and on YouTube.