PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ever since songstress Rihanna announced herself as Super Bowl LVII’s halftime performer, fans have been discussing which hits they wanted to hear during the pop star’s long-awaited return to the live music scene.

Apparently, for Oregonians, there’s one particular song that absolutely needs to be a part of the Barbadian singer’s setlist.

Ahead of the big game, internet services company CenturyLink has done some research to determine which Rihanna song is the most popular across each U.S. state.

Her smash hit “Umbrella” wasn’t the Beaver State’s favorite song, despite the constant need for one in rainy Oregon. The song was, however, the most popular song in 12 states including Arizona, Missouri and North Carolina.

“Work,” the lead single to Rihanna’s last studio album Anti, was No. 1 in Oregon and in four other states. There could be a connection between “Work” being Oregon’s favorite Riri song and the state’s biggest city, Portland, being “the city that works” — or maybe Oregonians just like to dance.

In Washington, “Only Girl in the World” came out on top. See which Rihanna songs other states love here.

The star’s Super Bowl setlist is still under wraps, and she told the audience at an Apple Music event that narrowing it down was a struggle for her.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge,” Rihanna said. “That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together.”

To determine which songs were each state’s favorites, CenturyLink pulled more than 40 of the pop star’s top tracks from the Billboard charts and Spotify before using a marketing analytics tool to find the search volume for each song. The company then used Google Trends to reveal the U.S.’s most popular Rihanna song searches.