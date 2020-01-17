1  of  120
Original member of The Wiggles recovering in hospital

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Murray Cook, Greg Page, Jeff Fatt, Anthony Field

FILE – In this June 28, 2006 file photo, Australian children’s entertainers The Wiggles, Murray Cook (Red Wiggle), Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle), and Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle) make a special appearance at the Australian High Commission in London at the start of their UK tour. Page, one of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert. Page fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest. He had been performing with the other original bandmates to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group WIRE. (AP Photo/Christopher Pledger, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — One of the original members of the popular Australian children’s band The Wiggles has been hospitalized after collapsing during a wildfire relief concert.

Greg Page, the 48-year-old original Yellow Wiggle, fell as he left a stage in New South Wales and went into cardiac arrest. He had been performing with the other original band mates to raise money for the Red Cross and the wildlife rescue group WIRE.

“Our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bush fire relief performance and was taken to hospital,” The Wiggles’ official Twitter account said Saturday. “He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital.”

With their peppy dancing, waggling fingers, exaggerated facial expressions and maniacally catchy songs like “Hot Potato” and “Fruit Salad,” The Wiggles have sold more than 23 million DVDs and videos, 7 million CDs and 8 million books. They have been broadcast in more than 100 countries.

In 2006, Page left the group because of a rare nervous system disorder. He rejoined in 2012, but soon he and fellow original Wiggles Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook retired. The part of the Yellow Wiggle was given to Emma Watkins.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

