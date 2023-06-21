PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The space that once held an X-rated movie house will soon be home of the Tomorrow Theater, a new storytelling hub from the Portland Art Museum’s Center for an Untold Tomorrow.

According to PAM CUT Director Amy Dotson, the new theater aims to expand the center’s mission of changing for whom, by whom and how stories are told — but Portlanders can expect more than just a place to watch movies on the big screen.

“It’s really a place and a space where we’re hoping for what we’re calling a ‘plus-model,’” Dotson said. “If we’re showing a movie, there’s probably going to be dance, too… It really is about bringing two different art forms or more, and two different audiences or more, together and combining them and making something new.”

This “place for cultural snackers” will host storytellers from a variety of art forms, including film, dance, animation, poetry, gaming and food.

Tomorrow Theater’s food program will be led by Leather Storrs, former co-host of Netflix’s Cooked With Cannabis, founding chef of Noble Rot, and current chef at The Mahonian.

Dotson says the theater will have a set food and drink menu, in addition to specials that change along with the artists and events hosted within the space.

The venue will offer a fresh, unique approach to the theater experience. At the same time, it will point to its roots as a vaudeville theater in 1925, and the X-rated movie house Oregon Theater many years later.

“We laugh that it’s probably the only building that we’ve scrubbed more on the inside than you would on the outside. There was a lot of living there, and a lot of folks that wandered through, but we are keeping the sense of humor in the space,” Dotson said of the ‘tongue-in-cheek’ references to the venue’s past.

Female-owned, Portland-based interior design firm Osmose is spearheading the design for the Tomorrow Theater. The company has already created spaces for Salt & Straw, Wieden + Kennedy and Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

The 8,744-square-foot venue will be located on 530 SE Division St. It’s slated to open in late fall 2023.

“It’s been a time of change and transition for the media arts and I think there’s a lot of artists here in Portland that aren’t content to be contained to a single medium, or a single way of doing something or a single way of being, and I think that that’s really what makes Portland special,” Dotson said.