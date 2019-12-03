Peculiarium growing, moving to Portland’s Eastside

The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium will move from its current location on NW Thurman Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s quirkiest destinations is gearing up to move to a bigger location.

The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum is currently located on Northwest Thurman Street. It features an art gallery, ice cream parlor, gift shop and dozens of oddities — everything from aliens to monsters.

The museum’s current location will close Dec. 30. It will reopen March 31 on Southeast Stark Street.

An alien display at the Freakybuttrue Peculiarium on NW Thurman Street in Portland, Dec. 3, 2019. (KOIN)

A Bigfoot display at the Freakybuttrue Peculiarium on NW Thurman Street in Portland, Dec. 3, 2019. (KOIN)