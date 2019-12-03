Peculiarium growing, moving to Portland’s Eastside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s quirkiest destinations is gearing up to move to a bigger location.
The Freakybuttrue Peculiarium and Museum is currently located on Northwest Thurman Street. It features an art gallery, ice cream parlor, gift shop and dozens of oddities — everything from aliens to monsters.
The museum’s current location will close Dec. 30. It will reopen March 31 on Southeast Stark Street.
