(AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

A quick recap of the 2022 Academy Award winners:

  • “CODA” won the best picture Oscar
  • Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Will Smith won the best actor Oscar for “King Richard”
  • Jane Campion won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”
  • The Oscar for best supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”
  • Troy Kotsur won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”
  • “Summer of Soul” won best documentary at the Oscars.
  • Japan’s “Drive My Car” won the Oscar for best international feature.
  • “Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature.
  • Billie Eilish and her 24-year-old producer brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Academy Award for best original song for writing “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Here is a look at the 94th Academy Awards

  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for “Drive My Car,” from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “CODA” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Hosts Amy Schumer, from left, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall appear on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Ben Proudfoot accepts the award for best documentary short subject for “The Queen of Basketball” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Diane Warren wears a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • An Oscar statue stands on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Ashton Kutcher, left, and Mila Kunis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Kristen Stewart arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Wesley Snipes, from left, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson present the award for best cinematography at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Will Smith, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Sofia Carson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Naomi Scott arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jude Hill, left, and Shauneen Hill arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Wesley Snipes arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Alana Haim, from left, Este Haim and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Rita Moreno arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Eugenio Derbez, from left, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Sian Heder, Emilia Jones, and Daniel Durant arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Chris Rock and Will Smith are seen onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • Jane Campion accepts the award for best director for “The Power of the Dog” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Jessica Chastain accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • The cast and crew of “CODA” accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)