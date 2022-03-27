(AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

A quick recap of the 2022 Academy Award winners:

“CODA” won the best picture Oscar

Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Will Smith won the best actor Oscar for “King Richard”

Jane Campion won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”

The Oscar for best supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”

Troy Kotsur won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”

“Summer of Soul” won best documentary at the Oscars.

Japan’s “Drive My Car” won the Oscar for best international feature.

“Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature.

Billie Eilish and her 24-year-old producer brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Academy Award for best original song for writing “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.

Here is a look at the 94th Academy Awards