(AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
A quick recap of the 2022 Academy Award winners:
- “CODA” won the best picture Oscar
- Jessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Will Smith won the best actor Oscar for “King Richard”
- Jane Campion won the best director Oscar for “The Power of the Dog.”
- The Oscar for best supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.”
- Troy Kotsur won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in “CODA.”
- “Summer of Soul” won best documentary at the Oscars.
- Japan’s “Drive My Car” won the Oscar for best international feature.
- “Encanto” won the Oscar for best animated feature.
- Billie Eilish and her 24-year-old producer brother, Finneas O’Connell, won the Academy Award for best original song for writing “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.