PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Piano.Push.Play is returning to Portland Friday night, bringing music to street corners and parks around the city.

On Friday night’s kickoff concert, 12 pianos will be displayed in the Portland Art Museum courtyard where selected pianists and guests can play over the weekend before 10 of the pianos are scattered around Portland parks and streets for all to play over summer.

“It started because I saw a cellist on the street corner in Downtown Portland about 11 years ago now and he was playing such beautiful music that it stopped me and my friends in our tracks and I said to them ‘I wish I could do that. I wish I could bring this bit of magic to a street corner.’ But it’s a little harder when you’re a piano player,” said Piano.Push.Play Founder and Creative Director Megan Diana McGeorge.

From there, McGeorge says she reached out to a local piano shop, who gave her a piano to perform a pop-up concert — leading to the Piano.Push.Play installment around the city.

The kickoff concert on Friday, July 7 runs 7-8 p.m. at the Portland Art Museum. This year, piano locations include Sauvie Island’s Topaz Farms, Cathedral Park, Mt. Tabor and Sellwood Riverfront Park.