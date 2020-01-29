Pinball champ gets the ball rolling for female state competitions

Zoe Vrabel is ranked third in the world of female pinballers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland-based pinball champion and recent Women Crush Wednesday is racking up even more wins.

Zoe Vrabel was the world’s first female pinball champion and is currently ranked third in the world.

She recently attended the Oregon State Pinball Championships in Hillsboro and won the inaugural women’s division.

“The Oregon Women’s Championship was just a stand-alone concept that I decided to run this year to recognize the talented women in our community and give us a flagship competitive event,” Vrabel said.

A Wilson High School student won the Oregon finals after beating out the top 24 players in the state.

“Just go for it,” said 17-year-old state champ Colin Urban. “I started playing when I was 11, so that was 6 years ago and I didn’t know how I’d do so I think just go for it. You might surprise yourself.”

Urban will now go on to compete in the North American Championship next week in Colorado. Vrabel will compete at the same time in the Women’s World Championship, which she won four years ago.

As for the new women’s state division — Oregon may have gotten the ball rolling.

“The International Flipper Pinball Association is expanding on that idea this year and rolling out state and provincial championships across the U.S. and Canada in 2021,” she said.

