PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Pacific Northwest Multicultural Readers Series and Film Festival kicks off next week, aiming to give under-represented artists a place to show their work.

The four-day fest will feature 30 play readings, 15 film screenings, industry panel discussions and masterclasses.

Festival Director Jerry Foster said the fest was inspired by conversations he had with playwrights that inspired him to give scripts a chance for plays that otherwise wouldn’t “see the light of day.”

“We want to be able to bridge the gap with the conversations that we have because if you’re from a different culture, what I say may be offensive to you, but I wouldn’t know that because I haven’t had any interactions with you. And so, we want to be able to do that and to bring folks in. Let’s sit down, let’s talk and let’s see what we can bring together and what we can make happen collectively,” Foster said.

The festival runs Aug. 17-20 at the Double Tree by Hilton on Northeast Multnomah Street in Portland’s Lloyd District.