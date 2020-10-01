Portland-area pumpkin patches open amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pumpkin patches and the seasonal fun they have to offer are an autumn staple in the Pacific Northwest!

Many have modified plans for safety measures amid the pandemic. Here’s a list of our favorites and their new procedures to protect you from COVID-19.

Dolan Creek Farm in Boring

Wednesday – Friday 12-5 PM; Saturday and Sunday 10-5 PM.

Face coverings and social distancing required, hand washing stations available.

Bella Organic on Sauvie Island

Sunday – Thursday, 9 AM to 6 PM, Friday and Saturday, 9 AM to 10 PM.

Face masks required in most areas.

Bauman’s Farm and Garden in Gervais

Monday – Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM, closed Sunday.

Masks required, small groups preferred. Hay Rides, playgrounds, swing lines, obstacle course, hay mazes, food booths, laser tag and other activities are closed this year.

The Patch in Woodland

Monday – Saturday, 9 AM – 6 PM, Sunday, 12 PM – 6 PM.

Masks required, no hayrides, hay mazes, face painting, pumpkin bowling and ring/bean bag toss.

Lee Farms in Tualatin

Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday, 9 AM – 6 PM.

Masks required in some areas, pre-purchase tickets necessary.

The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island

Open daily 9 AM – 6 PM.

Masks required in most areas, increased sanitization measures.

