Theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark are offering deals for snacks and drinks as well

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For just one day this month, cinephiles won’t have to break the bank to visit the movie theater and purchase snacks from the often-pricy concession stands.

National Cinema Day is back this Sunday, Aug. 27, and many Portland-area theaters are offering discounted tickets and treats to celebrate.

Organized by The Cinema Foundation, the ultimate moviegoing holiday happened for the first time in early September last year — and was a huge success.

The Associated Press estimates that more than 8.1 million people bought $3 tickets during the 2022 celebration. Discounted tickets have gone up to $4 this time around, but that’s still more than half-off the average ticket cost of $10.53.

According to AP, more than 3000 businesses nationwide are participating on Sunday. Here are some of the theaters in and around Portland that will offer deals.

Portland

CineMagic Theater

Cinemark Century Eastport Plaza 16

Cinema 21

Laurelhurst Theater

Living Room Theaters

Regal Fox Tower

Regal Lloyd Center

Regal Pioneer Place

Beaverton

AMC Progress Ridge 13

Cinemark Cedar Hills

Hillsboro

Regal Evergreen Parkway

Regal Movies on TV

Gresham

Regal Stark Street

Vancouver

AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 18

AMC Vancouver Mall 23

This means Portland-area moviegoers get a chance to finally watch — or rewatch — this summer’s hottest films such as Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” or Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

Gerwig’s 2017 release “Lady Bird” will also return to theaters in honor of National Cinema Day.

Other newly-released films that audiences can catch on Sunday include “Blue Beetle,” “Talk to Me” and “Theater Camp.”

Participating theaters will offer the $4 discount for every movie, every showtime and every format.