First family free day for Hito Steyerl: This Is the Future exhibit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Set your alarms for Wednesday morning, because that’s when tickets for Miller Family Museum Free Day at the Portland Art Museum go live.

The museum has organized quarterly family free days since 2008, but this Sunday’s installment will celebrate the Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe and Jeffrey Gibson’s They Come From Fire and To Name An Other exhibitions.

This is also the first family free day in which visitors will see the Hito Steyerl: This Is the Future exhibit that just opened on Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Families and children are invited to storytelling sessions and art making activities with Indigenous educators, Karen Kitchen and Sunshine Guzman, along with an array of presentations, performances and activities planned in collaboration with Future Generations Collaborative, a community-centered organization that offers support to those impacted by FASD,” the museum said.

PAM will share additional information on the limited offering leading up to Miller Family Museum Free Day, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If visitors don’t secure their spots in advance online, there could be some tickets available for them at the door.