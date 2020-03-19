Portland band to live stream show to raise funds amid coronavirus shutdown

Lewis Longmire (center), the proprietor of Laurelthirst Pub in northeast Portland, is hosting a live stream concert to help raise funds to keep the business afloat and pay out of work band-mates during its closure as a result of COVID-19. March 19, 2020 (Lewi Longmire).

Laurelthirst Pub using funds to keep business afloat and give to out-of-work band members

PORTLAND, Ore. — Laurelthirst Pub owner Lewi Longmire wants to make clear to community members to stay away from its shuttered doors to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But to make up for it he’s hosting a live stream concert of his band on his Facebook page.

The show starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and will be a way to raise funds to both keep his Northeast Portland pub afloat and offer nominal pay to his out-of-work bandmates following Gov. Kate Brown’s state of emergency declaration in Oregon, which severely limited the operations of many businesses across the state. Donations can be made to Longmire’s personal Venmo and Paypal accounts, which will both be posted on the stream. In addition, the pub’s website will have options to buy gift certificates, swag or donate directly beginning Thursday evening.

The lead singer of Lewi and the Left Coast Roasters, Longmire said the virtual musical event is a way to try and bring back that sense of community to those staying in their homes in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Our pub has a really tight community feel and we do a lot of weekly free concerts…it really has a family-style vibe,” Longmire told KOIN 6 News.

His band will be playing to an empty pub shut out from the public while the music streams from an iPad capturing the event.

Longmire added that he’s going to keep trying to hold streaming concerts in this fashion weekly, “until such time as the authorities advise us to not travel around town at all.”

He hopes to host Grateful Dead cover band Garcia Birthday Band this Saturday at 8 p.m.

Longmire urges the public to not come down to the pub when the concerts are occurring to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be locked up and do not want folks lingering outside. They are welcome to enjoy the music from the company of their own homes.”