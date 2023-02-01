Beyoncé, seen here performing at the Oscars in 2022, revealed her next project on social media. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

The Renaissance World tour will stop in Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About six months after releasing seventh solo studio album Renaissance, Beyoncé has announced the concert dates for her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour. Unfortunately, she won’t be performing in Portland.

The 40-show Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden in May and runs until September with a final stop in New Orleans.

Beyoncé hasn’t performed in the Rose City since The Beyoncé Experience tour in September 2007. The show was held in the Moda Center, which was known as the Rose Garden at the time.

As Portland’s biggest live music venue, the Moda Center has a capacity of 19,980 people — but that’s only a mere fraction of how many fans will attend each show at Beyoncé’s upcoming stadium and arena tour. Some venues will host more than 80,000 concert-goers.

For Portlanders who are willing to travel to see the superstar live, the Vancouver, B.C. and Seattle shows are their closest options.

Beyoncé’s Vancouver show is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 at BC Place that has a capacity of 54,500. The Seattle concert is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Lumen Field with a capacity of 68,740. Find the complete list of tour dates here.

Last fall, Ticketmaster crashed as Taylor Swift fans crowded the website to buy tickets for her Eras Tour. Now, the ticket sales company is offering three separate presales for Beyoncé’s tour to ensure that more people can attend a show.

Fans can register for one of three presales now on Live Nation.

Registration for the Vancouver show ends on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:59 p.m. Registration for the Seattle show closes on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:59 p.m.

“Demand for this tour is expected to be high,” Ticketmaster said. “If there is more demand than there are tickets available, a lottery-style selection process will determine which registered Verified Fans get a unique access code and which are placed on the waitlist.”