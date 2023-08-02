Paramore is finally set to perform after canceling their last Portland tour date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With PDX Live’s concert lineup and many artists finishing out their summertime tours, Portland will present exciting live shows to avid music lovers throughout the month of August.

Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher World Tour

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

Formed in Michigan, rock group Greta Van Fleet began their latest tour just a few days after sharing “Starcatcher” with fans. The fourpiece band said its new album “represents boys becoming men.”

Soulja Boy — SouljaWorld Tour

When: Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: 722 E Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214

Soulja Boy will bring “Pretty Boy Swag” to the Central Eastside’s Bossanova Ballroom this weekend. Supporters of the Atlanta-raised rapper, who is behind the chart-topping song “Crank That,” will hear tracks from the three albums that he’s released so far this year.

Beabadoobee — U.S. Summer Tour

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 715 SW Morrison St Suite 702, Portland, OR 97205

Following a stint opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, indie-pop singer Beabadoobee will headline a tour across several U.S. outdoor music venues. Pioneer Courthouse Square will host the songstress as she performs music from her latest record “Beatopia.”

Paramore — This Is Why Tour

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

After rescheduling the Portland show due to sickness, Paramore is finally stopping at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to promote the release of “This Is Why.” The Grammy Award winners will perform songs from the newest album, along with classic tracks like “Ain’t It Fun” and “Hard Times.”

Tegan and Sara — Crybaby Tour 2023

When: Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 715 SW Morrison St Suite 702, Portland, OR 97205

Pioneer Courthouse Square will welcome indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara, identical twin sisters who hail from Calgary, Alberta. The concert’s setlist features ballads that span their 20-year career.

YBN Nahmir — Live in Portland

When: Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: 13 NW Sixth Ave., Portland, OR 97209

Pacific Northwest entertainment promoters Red West Concerts are bringing YBN Nahmir to the Star Theater. The rapper is expected to perform his best-known tracks including “Oppa Stoppa” and “Rubbin Off the Paint.”

Sam Smith — GLORIA The Tour

When: Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: 300 N Ramsay Wy, Portland, OR 97227

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith has embarked on a critically-acclaimed tour after securing a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and an award at the 2023 Grammys. Smith will celebrate his wins by taking the stage with popular songs like “Unholy” and “Stay With Me.”