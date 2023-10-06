PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s biggest fashion event FashioNXT continues Friday night — and you can catch the runway action here on KOIN.com.

The Historic U.S. Bank building at 306 SW Broadway will host the event through Saturday.

The runway show is expected to start just after 8 p.m. and will feature designs from Jordan Kendrick, Tammi Anne Barker, Chinese Hanfu Fashion, Colty x Traveling Career Girl, GutterGirl, and two-time Project Runway winner Seth Aaron.

Miss the first night of action? Click here to watch Thursday night’s show.

Throughout the three-night event, Rose City fashion extraordinaires and visitors attend a series of cocktail receptions, runway shows and after-parties. This year’s festivities coincide with FashioNXT’s 10th anniversary.