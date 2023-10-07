PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s biggest fashion event FashioNXT ends with a fantastic Saturday night finale — and you can catch the runway action here on KOIN.com.

The Historic U.S. Bank building at 306 SW Broadway has hosted the three-day event, which started on Thursday and continued on Friday.

The runway show is expected to start just after 8 p.m. on Saturday and will feature the following designers: Mondo Guerra featured on Project Runway; Dezigns by Kamohawali’i; Kup A’e Molokai; Julie Danforth; Anna Bartletti; Lordvan Streetwear.

Miss some of the runway action? Check out Thursday night and Friday night shows online.

Throughout the three-night event, Rose City fashion extraordinaires and visitors attend a series of cocktail receptions, runway shows and after-parties. This year’s festivities coincide with FashioNXT’s 10th anniversary.