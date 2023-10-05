PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s biggest weekend in fashion, FashioNXT, commences on Thursday night.

Throughout the three-night event, Rose City fashion extraordinaires and visitors attend a series of cocktail receptions, runway shows and after-parties. This year’s festivities coincide with FashioNXT’s 10th anniversary.

Downtown Portland’s Hotel Vance will host the event through Saturday. If you can’t join in on the festivities in person, KOIN 6 will stream the event live on its website.

The first runway show, which starts at 8 p.m., features couture clothing by Seattle-based brand GGY Collections. FashioNXT will then present UpNXT, a runway competition for emerging designers in the Pacific Northwest.

The competition mostly features Portland designers: Oxana Ake, Feliciano, Studio Linq, House of Rose and InkTheThink. Seattle designer Tinarie Creations will compete as well.

KOIN 6’s Ken Boddie will be one of the judges who will determine the big winner for the night.