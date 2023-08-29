PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Friday, Portlanders are coming together to celebrate Black creativity and innovation with the Black Friday film screening at the historic Hollywood Theatre.

The screening includes “Geneva, A Woman,” described as a love letter from honorary Northeast Portland mayor, Paul Knauls to his late wife Geneva, Film Director and Executive Producer Devin Boss explained.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to collectively come together, celebrate, remember, and bid farewell to one of the most important establishments in Portland history,” Boss said.

The screening will also include “Where We Goin'” which follows Portland Trail Blazers DJ OG One’s journey to Portland from gang-adjacent life.

The films focus on themes such as Black love, generational infrastructure and the power of relationships, Boss said.

The Black Friday event will also feature a panel discussion on the economic impact of Black businesses.

“For this conversation, we often times talk about why start a business. This conversation’s going to be hosting three local experts about how,” said Cobi Lewis, executive director of Microenterprise Services of Oregon. “We’re going to ask very pointed questions to let people know what they need to do to get started.”

The Black Friday event kicks off 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Tickets are available online.

