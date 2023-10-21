PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Portland filmmaker has realized a dream, as Amazon Prime Video has picked up her movie for national distribution.

Dawn Jones Redstone, who wrote and directed the film, is thrilled that the streaming service will be providing a platform for “Mother of Color.”

“Not everyone realizes how much work it takes to get to this point where you’ve done the festivals, you’ve found and negotiated with a distributor, and you’ve delivered the files to be able to come out to the world — and none of that is paid work for an indie,” Jones Redstone said. “You’ve got to set aside other projects and sustain that passion over time to see it through. But thinking about how much the cast and crew gave to the film, and how audiences responded on the festival circuit, this moment was that light in the dark that guided me to make sure the film would see a much wider release.”

It’s been a four-year labor of love for Jones Redstone.

The story: “Mother of Color” is about a single mother of two played by Ana del Rocío who must untangle mysterious messages from her ancestors as she sets out to make it to an important job interview with a local commissioner (played by Jo Ann Hardesty). In the film, the lead character must connect with her own identity and past, in order to move forward in her life and career.

