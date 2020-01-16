Portland filmmaker zooms lens on Rose City Riveters

Lindsay Trapnell’s film, “Riveted,” looks at how the Riveters became the largest, loudest and rowdiest fanbase in women’s professional soccer, 2020 (Courtesy: Lindsay Trapnell)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With their drums, chants and banners, the Rose City Riveters are a mainstay at Portland Thorns matches.

Documentary filmmaker Lindsay Trapnell said she grew up playing and watching sports and saw how the Rose City Riveters built and found a community with their group.

“When I went to my first Thorns game I was just astounded, the level of support,” Trapnell told KOIN 6 News.The numbers were like 20,000 last year, so to see this kind of support for a women’s soccer team was just incredible.”

Trapnell has been shooting footage at nearly every Thorns game for the past 2 seasons. Her film, “Riveted,” looks at how the Riveters became the largest, loudest and rowdiest fanbase in women’s professional soccer — and the intersection of sports and politics.

“They really promote inclusivity. They want a discrimination-free zone and the idea that everyone’s welcome,” she said.

Trapnell was recently awarded the PDX Women In Film $5000 vision grant to help complete “Riveted.” She hopes to finish before the 2020 Summer Olympics as the US Women’s Soccer Team has done a lot to drive the conversation about equal pay.

“I mean, they’ve sold out games this past year. Like I said, more than 20,000 (fans),” she said. “That’s more than some Major League Baseball teams, some NBA teams. It’s not like that, unfortunately, across the league but it’s a growing sport.”

