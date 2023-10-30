PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new beer festival is coming to the heart of downtown Portland this holiday season.

The Portland Holiday Brewfest is bringing breweries from around the Pacific Northwest to Pioneer Courthouse Square for the two-day fest in December. The Portland Holiday Brewfest is bringing holiday beer back to the square after the Holiday Ale Festival was postponed in 2022.

The festival will feature over 25 winter beer and cider varieties, food from Urban German, heated tents, and a DJ spinning Christmas vinyl — all by the glow of the square’s holiday tree.

“It’s just a beautiful time down there so, we’re excited to add this to the mix,” said Event Director Lee Perry, of True West Presents — the company behind other events like the PDX Live concert series and the Hood River Hops Festival. He added, “it’s just a great opportunity to come out and sample a lot of beers without breaking the bank.”

Over 20 beer and cider vendors will offer holiday brews, including Gigantic Brewing’s “Cat Stole My Stash and Pissed on a Christmas Tree,” Double Mountain’s “Fa La La La” beer, and pFriem’s Winter Ale and Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout.

“‘The Cat Ate My Stash & Pissed on the Xmas Tree’ is our holiday gift to beer drinkers. It’s loaded with the dankest, stickiest, drippiest, piniest hops we could get our hands on,” Gigantic Brewing told KOIN 6 News.

pFriem says their Brewfest offerings will “ignite your tastebuds with the holiday spirit.”

pFriem’s Winter Ale includes aromas of spice, orange zest, caramel, and spruce tree while their Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout soaks for almost an entire year for roasted malt and cherry notes.

On the cider-side, Portland Cider Company will be serving up “Santa’s Sauce” which is infused with cinnamon, cardamom, and cayenne pepper. The cider company says it’s like “biting into a delicious apple pie that warms your throat.”

The Brewfest is also a Bring Your Own Glass event, welcoming steins, mason jars, and coffee mugs.

The Portland Holiday Brewfest runs Saturday, Dec. 2 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $10 pre-sale entry, or $15 entry at the gate. Brewfest also offers a $30 package with 4 drink tickets.