Portland man to take on grizzlies in ‘Man Vs Bear’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old rancher from Portland will be seen facing down grizzly bears this weekend on the Discovery Channel.
Ramontay McConnell will compete on “Man Vs Bear” which airs on Saturday.
The competition features challenged based on the grizzlies’ natural instincts and predatory skills, including tug-of-war, tree climbing and an eating contest. “Man Vs Bear” likens the competition to “American Ninja Warrior” but with bears.
McConnell is the second contestant from the Portland area to appear on the show. Steve Taylor, 63, of Woodburn featured in the series premiere in December.
Check out this sneak peek of Ramontay taking on Brute Force
