1  of  22
Closings
Banks Sch. Dist. Battle Ground Sch. Dist. Clackamas Co. Children's Comm. Columbia Gorge Comm. College Crosshill Christian Early Care & Ed. - ECE @ ESD 112 Estacada Sch. Dist. Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. Jefferson Sch. Dist. Kalama Sch. Dist. Kelso Sch. Dist. McMinnville Sch. Dist. Mid-Columbia Children's Council Mid-Columbia Children's Council - Belmont Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. Oregon Trail Sch. Dist. Scappoose Sch. Dist. Scio Sch. Dist. Silver Falls Sch. Dist. Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. White Salmon Sch. Dist. Woodland Sch. Dist.

Portland man to take on grizzlies in ‘Man Vs Bear’

Entertainment

Ramontay McConnell is the second Portland-area contestant to compete on the show

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ramontay McConnell, a rancher from Portland, will compete in ‘Man Vs Bear’ on the Discovery Channel, Jan. 18, 2020. (Courtesy Discovery)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old rancher from Portland will be seen facing down grizzly bears this weekend on the Discovery Channel.

Ramontay McConnell will compete on “Man Vs Bear” which airs on Saturday.

The competition features challenged based on the grizzlies’ natural instincts and predatory skills, including tug-of-war, tree climbing and an eating contest. “Man Vs Bear” likens the competition to “American Ninja Warrior” but with bears.

McConnell is the second contestant from the Portland area to appear on the show. Steve Taylor, 63, of Woodburn featured in the series premiere in December.

Check out this sneak peek of Ramontay taking on Brute Force

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget