PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Music Month is here, bringing you live local music all month long at some of the city’s best venues.

Jill Sullivan, the mastermind behind the band Chipped Nail Polish, stopped by AM Extra to discuss her new tunes, upcoming show and how an electric ukulele and a bad manicure kicked off her music career.

Plus, the band treated us to a live performance.

You can catch Chipped Nail Polish Sunday, Jan. 14 at Holocene with Jakki & the Pink Smudge, and Katy & the Null Sets.

Visit here for tickets and all the info.

Watch the full interview and performance in the video above.