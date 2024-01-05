PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local artists are getting ready to represent Oregon’s blues community on the national stage and they need your help to get there.

The Kivett Bednar Band, as well as TJ Wong and Alec Donn are headed to Memphis this month for the International Blues Challenge from Jan. 16 through 20.

But before they go, they’re hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1-5 p.m. at the Blue Diamond Bar & Grill.

These artists also stopped by the AM Extra studio to perform some of their hits.

