The Portland Opera is hitting the road with their new Opera a la Cart series (Portland Opera)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve heard of Meals on Wheels, but this new service is offering up something a little bit different.

The Portland Opera is taking its show on the road in the new Opera a la Cart series happening this summer.

Traveling around Portland in a mobile performance venue, the Opera will be coming to farmer’s markets, festivals, fairs and so many other places.

Opera a la Cart will be operating through September at locations across the region and a full schedule is available on their website.

The cart features a fold-out stage designed by architecture students at Portland State University and a menu of songs to be sung by local artists.