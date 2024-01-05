PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Opera plans on selling the Hampton Opera Center, its “artistic home” located on the southeast waterfront.

On Thursday, the arts organization announced that its 1.9-acre headquarters is seeking a new owner. The organization will also sell the nearby property that currently serves as a parking lot.

A company spokesperson told KOIN 6 that 70% of the building’s commercial space is currently unused, and that number increases to 70% when the Portland Opera isn’t using it for operations.

Carole Morse, president of the board of directors, added that the sale would help the organization sustain its mission and reputation as an “arts ecosystem leader” that champions opera in schools, on the stage and through community programming.

General Director Sue Dixon further revealed that the sale would free the organization from a $2.4 million lien that was placed on the center in 2016.

“…next it will pay back and increase our cash reserves and endowment — which were tapped beyond regular disbursements during pandemic crises; and finally, it will provide the financial support for us to find and move to new artistic headquarters that supports production and artistic operations,” Dixon said in a statement.

Portland Opera also disclosed that “decision to sell the building includes stipulations to use the proceeds from the sale to ensure fiscal prudence and maximize strategic impacts.”

The organization noted that it was already facing financial struggles before 2020, and those struggles were followed by significant revenue loss during the pandemic. Leaders reported that the group experienced a 29% drop in ticketing revenue between the 2018-19 pre-pandemic season and re-opening in fall 2021.

The upcoming sale will not affect the current opera season, officials said. And the 2024-25 season, which will be the Portland Opera’s 60th anniversary, will be announced later in the year.